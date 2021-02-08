Watch: Jack Leach cleans up Rohit Sharma with an absolute jaffa

Rohit Sharma's lean patch at the top of the order in Tests continues as he was dismissed for another low score. But this time the Indian opener didn't throw his wicket away as he received an absolute peach of a delivery from England's left-arm off-spinner Jack Leach.

The left-armer set up Rohit Sharma beautifully by first pitching a couple of balls just on the off-stump line. He bowled the next delivery on the leg-stump and Rohit tried to cover the line of the ball. But it pitched and spun just enough to beat the 33-year-old's defense and hit his off-stump.

Rohit Sharma stood there for a few seconds in disbelief, having a look at where the ball had pitched. Leach, on the other hand, was ecstatic and so were the other England players as they knew how big a wicket this was.

Here is a video of the phenomenal delivery from the England spinner that got the better of Rohit Sharma:

IND vs ENG 2021, 1st Test, Day 4: Rohit Sharma Wicket https://t.co/ULUlf37yHG # via @bcci — dr parag (@ParagDr) February 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma's wicket caps off a brilliant day for England

The visitors would be happy to be in the position they are in at the end of Day 4. The third day's play started with Team India six wickets down. Although Washington Sundar played a fine innings of 85*, England managed to get a humongous first-innings lead of 241 runs.

Surprisingly enough, with the exception of Joe Root, no one else from the visitors showed enough urgency to score quick runs. Instead, England played their entire second innings and were bowled out for 178, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up six wickets.

With about an hour left in the day, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a job on their hands to see off the new ball.

Rohit Sharma, in particular, was looking determined to stay at the crease and take on the England bowlers, having smashed Jofra Archer for 10 runs off 2 balls. But he was undone by a ripper from Leach, and Team India ended the day at 39-1. They require another daunting 381 runs to script the highest run-chase in the history of Test cricket.