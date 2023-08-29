[Watch] Jacques Kallis picks this Indian as his ‘Young Player of the World Cup’

South Africa great Jacques Kallis has picked Indian opener Shubman Gill as his ‘Young Player of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup,’ scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The legendary all-rounder lauded the opener for his exciting brand of cricket and expressed gratitude to be able to work with him in the Indian Premier League.

On Tuesday, August 29, Kallis told the ICC:

“For me, the young player of the World Cup will be Shubman Gill. What a talent, not much more needs to be said about him, except to think I was going to enjoy watching him bat. One of my favorite players to watch."

The 47-year-old added:

"I was lucky enough to work with him at KKR and see him develop, looking forward to seeing him have a good World Cup.”

For the uninitiated, Kallis served as a batting consultant for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015. Gill played four seasons for KKR before moving to Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill is in terrific form in ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form in ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter has amassed 750 runs in 12 games at an average of 68.18, including three centuries and two fifties, this year so far.

The Punjab-born batter recently amassed 126 runs in three games against West Indies, with best score of 85. India won the series 2-1.

In 2022, he scored 638 runs in 12 matches at an average of 70.89, including one ton and four half-centuries.

Gill had also emerged as the highest run-getter in IPL 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 games, including three centuries and four fifties.

The opener will now look to continue his exploits with the bat in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC's marquee event. He will next be in action against arch-rivals Pakistan at Pallekale in Sri Lanka on September 2. It will be his first outing against the Men in Green in ODIs.