[Watch] Jahandad Khan takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Alex Hales for a duck in PSL 2024

Jahandad Khan took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Alex Hales during the Pakistan Super League 2024 clash between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 6.

The stunning catch saw Hales getting dismissed for a silver duck as his team lost their opening wicket for just nine runs.

The dismissal came during the opening over of Islamabad United’s run chase. Captain Shaheen Afridi bowled a full-length delivery and Hales charged forward for a six. He got the elevation but failed to get the distance. Jahandad ran 20-25 yards behind towards long-on and completed a one-handed stunner. Skipper Shaheen and his teammates were thrilled with the exceptional catch.

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 17 runs in PSL clash

A clinical all-round performance helped Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 17 runs in PSL on Wednesday. With that, the defending champions registered their first win of the ongoing season after seven games.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars put up 162/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen starred with the bat, scoring 64 runs off 44 balls, with the help of four sixes and as many boundaries. Captain Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese also chipped in with 30 (14) and 24*(11), respectively.

Rumman Raees emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad United, finishing with figures of 2/19 in his three overs. Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, and skipper Shadab Khan settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Islamabad United were bundled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. Faheem Ashraf stayed unbeaten on 41 off 31, including one maximum and four boundaries. Azam Khan and Naseem Shah also got starts, scoring 29 (19) and 27 (16), respectively. The trio, however, failed to take the team past the finish line.

Zaman Khan bagged a four-wicket haul for Lahore Qalandars, while skipper Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets.

Despite the loss, Islamabad United remain in fourth place in the PSL 2024 points table, with three wins in eight games. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars remain rock bottom with one win in eight games.

