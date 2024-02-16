[Watch] James Anderson cheekily asks Ravindra Jadeja to celebrate his hundred after Sarfaraz Khan's run-out on Day 1 of India vs England 3rd Test

Veteran England pacer James Anderson took a cheeky jibe at Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after he reached his hundred in the final session on Day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

Jadeja tucked Anderson away for a single behind square leg to complete his century. While the left-hander showed a glimpse of his sword celebration, it was a lot subdued and understandably so. His poor call on 99 had led to debutant Sarfaraz Khan getting run out in the same over.

As James Anderson took his cap from the umpire, he had a quick chat with Ravindra Jadeja, suggesting that he wave his bat to the crowd and do a proper celebration of his hundred.

The debutant Sarfaraz looked good during his 62, but his run-out was an anti-climatic end to the day's play for India. However, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110* and produced another knock that could be worth its weight in gold.

Ravindra Jadeja couldn't build on the good work of Day 1

With India starting Day 2 on 326-5, the hosts expected Ravindra Jadeja to continue where he had left off overnight. However, Jadeja continued to look subdued and added only two more runs to his score before departing with a soft dismissal, chipping one back to Joe Root.

The visitors couldn't have asked for a better start as they sent both Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav packing. Debutant Dhruv Jurel (10) and Ravichandran Ashwin (12) have gotten together and added 21 runs for the eighth wicket as the hosts seek to add more runs to the total to get the visitors under pressure.

With just the two fast bowlers to follow, India need this partnership to flourish. England will be the happier side if they restrict the hosts below the 400-run mark.

