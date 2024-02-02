[Watch] James Anderson gets Shubman Gill out for 5th time in Tests as Ben Foakes takes a stunner

Forty-one-year-young James Anderson got Shubman Gill out once again during the second India-England Test in Vizag on Friday. The Indian youngster scored a good 34 (46) but had to go for a 12th straight innings without a half-century.

The right-arm pacer was brought onto the attack just when Gill started to get going in the Test. He was showing good footwork against the spinners on a pitch where there was a bit of bounce and a hint of turn.

Immediately, Anderson got a couple of thick edges from him off wobbled-seam balls which ran to the boundary. On the fifth ball of the 29th over, he got it fuller and wide outside the off-stump and the batter stretched his hands away from the body, letting a thick edge go low to the right of Ben Foakes for an excellent catch.

Watch the video here:

This was the fifth time Anderson got Gill out in just seven innings. After the wicket, India's number three averages just 7.80 against the veteran.

Now, due to his continued struggle in Test cricket and with Sarfaraz Khan waiting in the wings and Virat Kohli expected to come back, India would have a tough choice to make between backing one of the best talents in the country or dropping him out on merit. India's second innings would be that much more key for him.

India to rely on Yashasvi Jaiswal after Shubman Gill's wicket at the stroke of Lunch

Gill got out just a couple of overs before the end of the first session of the Test. Soon after, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had taken his time to build his innings till then, hit a few boundaries against Bashir Ahmed to reach his half-century.

New batter Shreyas Iyer then sent Anderson for a boundary on the last ball of the session to take India past 100. Catch the live action from the Test here.

