[Watch] James Anderson's jaffa sends Shubman Gill's off-stump flying for his 699th Test wicket

It took a typical but still stunning in-swinger from James Anderson to end Shubman Gill's rollicking century in the Dharamshala Test against England on Friday.

On the second ball of the 63rd over, with Gill batting at 110 (149), the veteran seamer got the ball to reverse from outside the off-stump. The right-handed batter, like he has been guilty of doing a few times before, played outside the line and away from his body, creating a big gap between his drive and the pads.

The ball tailed in through that gap to uproot his off-stump. It was also Anderson's 699th wicket in Tests. He is now just one scalp shy of the first-ever fast bowler and only the third bowler overall to breach the 700 Test-wicket barrier.

Watch it here:

Across three series and 166 balls, Anderson has now dismissed the Indian youngster six times. Gill, who was his first victim in the 2018 series, through a very similar clean-bowled, not averages just 15.2 against him.

India on top despite England getting rid of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma

The wicket was good compensation for the brutal assault Anderson faced in the Test. Four of Gill's 12 boundaries came against the pacer and he also smashed a stunning six against him, a video of which is now going viral on social media.

Gill started the day with a flurry of boundaries, taking the pressure off his partner Rohit Sharma, who also scored a hundred before getting out in the previous over. Both settled as the sun beamed on Dharamshala and looked set for even bigger scores until England staged a mini comeback in the Test.

But even then India led by 61 runs, with five recognized batters and a much-improved Kuldeep Yadav still available to bat. It would require many more wickets and still an inspired batting performance for them to have hope of getting another win in the series.

Catch the live-action here.

