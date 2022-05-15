[Watch] James Anderson's reverse-swinging delivery stuns Joe Root in County Championship match 

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson rattled former England Test captain Joe Root's stumps with a classic reverse-swing delivery in county cricket. Anderson and Root went head-to-head during Lancashire's match against Yorkshire in the County Championship's Division 1.

Lancashire have dominated this contest so far. Yorkshire won the toss and decided to field first, but the decision did not work in their favor as Lancashire posted 566/9 on the board before declaring the innings. Keaton Jennings stole the show with a 238-run knock.

In reply, Yorkshire lost all their wickets for 379 runs in the first innings and received a follow-on. Yorkshire are 89/4 in the second innings, with star batter Joe Root back in the dressing room thanks to an excellent delivery from James Anderson.

On the fourth ball of Yorkshire's innings' 22nd over, Anderson bowled a reverse-swinging length ball which beat Root's defense and dismantled his stumps. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Stuart Broad was in awe of the way James Anderson cleaned up Joe Root in county cricket

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was quick to react to the video as he praised his fast-bowling partner James Anderson and wrote:

"Oh my reverse swing."

James Anderson and Stuart Broad lost their places in the England Test squad when Root was the captain. So when Anderson rattled Root's stumps, fans felt that he got a little emotional because of what happened in the recent past.

England's new Test captain Ben Stokes has affirmed that James Anderson and Stuart Broad's careers are not over. With the new team management taking over, it should not be a surprise if Anderson and Broad make a return to England's squad for the upcoming English summer.

