Watch: James Anderson takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill looked in marvellous touch once again before a stunning catch by James Anderson forced him to walk back to the dressing room. Young Gill's 28-ball 29 was packed with elegance and poise, and he looked set for a big score before he got out to a rash shot.

Watch Shubman Gill's dismissal below:

Notably, Anderson's catch happened to be the 97th of his Test career. He is now only 3 away from completing 100 catches in Test cricket - a major feat for the 38-year old English paceman.

After Shubman Gill's departure, India lose flurry of wickets before Pujara and Pant rebuild

After losing openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill cheaply, Team India found themselves in more trouble after losing skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane quickly. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant then put together a 119-run partnership before a freak dismissal sent Pujara packing.

With a spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, team India would be on their toes to save the Test. The four Tests between India and England will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship.

While New Zealand has already booked their spot in the summit clash, Australia's chances of sneaking into the top 2 are very bleak. India need to win at least two Tests and not allow England to win more than one Test in the series to make the final.

India qualify if...

🇮🇳 2-0

🇮🇳 2-1

🇮🇳 3-0

🇮🇳 3-1

🇮🇳 4-0



England qualify if...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0



Australia qualify if...

🇮🇳 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1

🤝 0-0

🤝 1-1

🤝 2-2#WTC21 — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2021

For England to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, Joe Root's men need to beat India 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0. However, if the Englishmen manage to win the first Test against India, it will put them right on top and give the team the required confidence to challenge the mighty Indians in the remaining 3-Tests strongly.