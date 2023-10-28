[Watch] James Neesham falls short at striker's end as Australia get the decisive wicket in the 2023 World Cup clash

Australia got the wicket of New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham in the most decisive moment as they sneaked home by five runs in the 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Saturday. A fantastic piece of work by Marnus Labuschagne, followed by keeper Josh Inglis, made the run-out possible.

The dismissal occurred in the final over of the innings as New Zealand needed 19 runs to pull off a record-breaking run-chase. The second-last ball of the innings was a thigh-high full-toss by Mitchell Starc. Neesham hacked it to mid-wicket and looked for two. Nevertheless, Labuschagne's throw was just about right for Inglis to catch the southpaw short at the striker's end.

It made the equation six off the final ball, but Starc held his nerve to clinch a thriller for the five-time champions. The 33-year-old, who arrived at the crease after Glenn Phillips' exit, kept the Black Caps in the contest even after losing Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner. He eventually perished for 58 off 39 deliveries with three fours and as many sixes.

After the openers Devon Conway and Will Young got New Zealand off to a blistering start, Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell bed themselves in, adding 96. However, Phillips and Tom Latham failed to make a significant difference to the total.

James Neesham's 27-run over made a massive difference

James Neesham. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Neesham, who had replaced Mark Chapman in the line-up, claimed the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in his very first over. However, his very next over went for 27 runs as Aussie captain Pat Cummins smashed 4 sixes. It played a massive role in lifting Australia to 388.

Travis Head, playing his first game after the wrist injury, received the Player of the Match award for his 109 off 67 deliveries. The Kiwis have now lost two consecutive matches. By contrast, Australia registered their 4th consecutive victory and now have 8 points in their kitty.

Another victory should almost propel Cummins' men into the semi-finals.