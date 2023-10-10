[Watch] Jarvo hits the field again, making Virat Kohli and Co. angry during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, also known as 'Jarvo', has made quite a reputation for running onto the field of play and he repeated the offense, this time in a 2023 World Cup game between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Jarvo posted a video on his Instagram where he was seen walking onto the field with his Indian jersey. He first greeted Mohammed Siraj, who was livid to see him on the field and seemingly told him to stop.

Then KL Rahul was seen coming running in and possibly told Jarvo to get off the field. By that time, the security officials rushed on to take the YouTuber away. While they were going off, Virat Kohli came towards Jarvo and said something quickly. It certainly wouldn't have been anything pleasant as it seemed like the intruder had crossed limits by doing it in a World Cup game.

Here's the video:

Jarvo is banned from remaining World Cup matches

The security of the players is of paramount importance to the ICC and that has led to them deciding that Jarvo wouldn't be allowed into the stadium for any of the remaining games of the tournament.

Here's what an ICC spokesperson told PTI:

"The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities."

The spokesperson further added:

"The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again."

Apart from that frustrating start, India overall had a morale-boosting victory over the Aussies in Chennai. They recovered from being 2/3 at one stage, thanks to a match-winning 165-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul.