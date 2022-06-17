[Watch] Jason Roy gets cleaned up by cousin Shane Snater in 1st England vs Netherlands ODI

England opener Jason Roy was cleaned up by his cousin Shane Snater in the first ODI against the Netherlands at the VRA Cricket Ground on Friday, 17 June.

Opting to bowl first, the Netherlands bowlers made an immediate impact. Snater got the better of England opener Roy in the second over to provide an early breakthrough.

Snater's delivery ball was pitched up and kept coming in. Roy tried to drive through the covers but the bat turned in his hands, resulting in a big gap between the willow and the pad. The 31-year-old inside-edged the ball as it crashed on to the stumps.

While Roy was seemingly disappointed with the dismissal, the Dutch camp were joyous to get an early wicket.

It was a rare poor outing from Roy, who has enjoyed a great T20 Blast.

But England consolidated after the early setback, with Philip Salt and Dawid Malan producing the goods with the bat.

England get back on track after the Netherlands make early inroads

Reeling at 1/1, England were under immense pressure as the Dutch new-ball bowlers were right on the money.

However, Salt and Malan displayed great resilience to negate the threats and stitch together a productive partnership. While Salt played the role of an aggressor, Malan was happy to sit back and rotate the strike.

At the time of writing, England were placed at 164/1 after 23.4 overs. Salt is just eight runs away from his maiden ODI century, while Malan is batting at 58.

The Netherlands will be desperate to break the partnership, with the visitors aiming to post a mammoth total on the scoreboard in the first ODI.

