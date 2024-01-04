[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah can’t believe as KL Rahul drops a sitter of Aiden Markram in 2nd IND vs SA Test

Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul dropped a sitter of Aiden Markram on Day 2 of the second and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday.

Bumrah began the second day from where he left on Day 1, posing difficult questions to South African batters. He hit the right areas and swung the ball both ways to make it difficult for the host batters.

Bumrah picked up all the four wickets that fell in the morning session of Day 2 before setting up Aiden Markram excellently. It was a length delivery that climbed on Markram, who only managed to find an edge.

The ball came at a good height and KL Rahul was well-placed for the catch but it popped out of his hands. Jasprit Bumrah was visibly disappointed, as it was a regulation catch for Rahul.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Markram capitalized on the drop chance, smashing 20 runs off Prasidh Krishna in the next over. The right-handed batter smacked another boundary off Bumrah in the next over to complete one of the great hundred on a difficult wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah's fifer helps India reduce South Africa to 111/7

The seamers continued to dominate the proceedings on Day 2 at Newlands after the first day saw 23 wickets fall. Mohammed Siraj starred for India with figures of 6/15 to bowl out South Africa for 55 runs in the first innings. The visitors waged well with the bat before a collapse saw them get bowled out for 153 after losing their last six wickets without adding a run.

Mukesh Kumar began the damage for India in the second innings, picking up two wickets before it was all Jasprit Bumrah. The ace fast bowler picked up one scalp in the final session of Day 1 before adding four more on the following day to complete another fifer.

Despite wickets falling like nine pins from the other end, Aiden Markram fought a lone battle to help South Africa take a 50+ lead. His stubborn knock eventually came to an end when he tried to clear the long off fielder only to find Rohit Sharma off Siraj's bowling.

At the time of writing, the Proteas were at 169/9, leading India by 71 runs in the second innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App