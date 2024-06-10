[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah castles Mohammad Rizwan for a decisive wicket in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah landed a vital blow on Pakistan by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan at a crucial juncture of the T20 World Cup 2024 clash. The Nassau International County Stadium in New York hosted the match on June 9. The right-arm pacer's inswinger clattered the stumps, leaving the 32-year-old keeper-batter clueless, thereby ending his long vigil.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Rohit Sharma introduced Jasprit Bumrah for his third over of the innings. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer got his second wicket with his first ball. Rizwan played a shot across the line and missed the ball completely as it hit the stumps. The right-handed keeper-batter walked back with 31 runs off 43 deliveries.

Trending

The 30-year-old had already dismissed Babar Azam in the fifth over of the innings for 13 off 10 deliveries. The Pakistan captain edged one to slip where Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular low catch.

Mohammad Rizwan had received a reprieve earlier in his innings

Mohammad Rizwan batting. (Image Credits: Getty)

It's worth noting that the explosive keeper-batter had received a lifeline when on 8 in the third over of the innings also bowled by Bumrah. Shivam Dube put down a straightforward chance at fine leg. The following over saw Mohammed Siraj drop a chance off his own bowling off Babar Azam's bat.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan captain had earlier chosen to bowl first, citing the presence of overhead conditions and moisture on the pitch. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply, respectively. The Men in Blue reached 89-3 through some quick runs by Rishabh Pant (42). However, they suffered a spectacular batting collapse to be eventually bowled out for 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shared six wickets between them, taking three each. Mohammad Amir picked up a couple, while Afridi finished with a solitary scalp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback