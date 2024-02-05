[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah castles Tom Hartley to seal a 106-run win for Team India in 2nd Test against England 

Team India pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, wrapped up the proceedings in the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam in some style. The bowler, who performed brilliantly throughout the Test, breached Tom Hartley's defence in the 70th over of the innings as India level the series 1-1, with a memorable 106-run win.

Bumrah had already claimed Ben Foakes' wicket with a cleverly disguised slower delivery to take India towards victory. With Hartley's wicket to wrap up the contest, the pacer finished with impressive figures of 3-46, effectively ending the match with nine wickets to his name.

Hartley had put in a decent vigil as the lower order crumbled around him, but he could not cope with the delivery released from around the wicket, that moved a hint after pitching. The ball hit the thigh pad first and it deflected to uproot the off-stump, providing a fitting end to a rather exciting Test match.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marks the first time that Bumrah has claimed nine wickets on home soil, his previous best tally was eight wickets, which came during the home pink ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a couple of years back.

Furthermore, his match-figures of 9-91 from the second Test is only statistically bettered by his performance against Australia in the 2018 boxing Day Test, where he ended with 9-86.

"The way Bumrah bowled was incredible, it was coming too fast at the slip cordon too" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bumrah set things up beautifully for Team India with his wonderful exhibition of reverse swing bowling in the first innings. He left a lasting impression with his scintillating yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope as well as the manner with which he set up Joe Root.

The pacer, who had predicted prior to the series that England's Bazball style of play will result in 'heaps of wickets' for him, has already taken 15 wickets in two Tests, which is an impressive tally in subcontinent conditions.

"The way Bumrah bhai bowled, it was quite outstanding. From the slip cordon, it was exceptional. It was wonderful to see him bowl and being part of this Test natch. My intent was same, if there was any loose deliveries I tried to go after that and fortunately that worked well for me," Yashasvi Jaiswal said in a post-match interaction with the broadcasters

Should the pacer be adjudged as the player of the match over Yashasvi Jaiswal for this iconic performance? Let us know what you think.

