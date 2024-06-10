[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah gets interviewed by wife Sanjana Ganesan after IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match 

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was interviewed by his wife Sanjana Ganesan after a hard-fought victory over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Bumrah was the chief architect with the ball, returning with figures of 3/14 from his four overs.

Defending a moderate total of 119, it needed a special effort from the Indian bowlers to take home the two points. The Men in Green were ahead in the contest with Mohammad Rizwan holding fort admirably until Bumrah knocked him over with an excellent change of pace delivery.

It was India's game after that, as Bumrah bowled a spectacular 19th over to virtually seal the match. Arshdeep Singh bowled the 20th over and saw the Men in Blue through to victory.

Jasprit Bumrah was interviewed by his wife Sanjana Ganesan after the match. She asked Bumrah about the rivalry against Pakistan and how much he enjoyed bowling on that wicket.

Bumrah replied, saying to ICC Digital:

"Yeah, it was a good day. The wicket did change after a while because the wicket that we played on last time had a lot more help. But, in the morning, it was overcast and then later on, the sun opened up and the wicket did dry up and it was indeed better to bat on. So the seam and the swing was less but yeah, we are very happy that we were able to pull it off with constant pressure, trying to be clear what we want to do and trying to make run-scoring difficult."

"Very happy that we were together and we never panicked at any stage, so that's a great sign for us going forward."

India have now leapfrogged the USA to occupy the top position in Group A with four points from two games. The United States also have four points in their kitty but the Men in Blue have a better NRR.

"The ball stayed a little low" - Jasprit Bumrah on Mohammad Rizwan wicket that changed the game

Bumrah's dismissal of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan shifted the tide in India's favor, and they never looked back. Reflecting on the dismissal and his mindset, Jasprit Bumrah said (during the same interview):

"At that time, it was difficult. So, we have to assess the situation, what the other batsman is going to do as well. So, I was trying to back what is working for me because we played a few games here. Trying to make run-scoring as difficult as possible, trying to make them hit on the bigger side, trying to be nice and calm. That's all was going on at that time, the execution was good, the ball stayed a little low. We're very happy that you know that changed the momentum and that things were in our favor."

Jasprit Bumrah has now dismissed Rizwan a couple of times in international cricket. When Ganesan asked if he looked forward to bowling to Rizwan, Bumrah said:

"For me, the greatest happiness is that whenever there is a problem or a puzzle, how do I solve it? What are my options? Rather than thinking too much in the end, or this is the opposition, I try to focus on how I can help the team and how I can solve this problem. So very happy that I could do it today, but there was nothing like that I was thinking of the opposition."

Jasprit Bumrah signed off from the interview with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, saying that they would see each other again in 30 minutes.

