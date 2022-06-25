[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah gets Virat Kohli out in warm-up match ahead of ENG vs IND Test 

Cricket fans in Leicester on Sunday had the fortune of viewing one of the best battles in a warmup game in recent times - Virat Kohli vs. Jasprit Bumrah.

India face Leicestershire at Grace Road in a four-day warmup match from June 23-June 26 to prepare for the rescheduled Test against England, which will begin on July 1. Some Indian players, including Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rishabh Pant, are representing the county side for more game time.

Batting in the second innings, Kohli looked quite comfortable for his 67 (98), even hitting Bumrah for a six via a superb upper-cut. But the Mumbai Indians pace spearhead had his share of close calls against Kohli too.

The latter started the 71st over with full and straight deliveries but drifted shorter and wider as it progressed. Kohli middled a back-foot punch for a boundary on the third ball. The seamer got the next ball to bounce more and move away from a similar length. Playing away from the body this time, Kohli couldn't control it and steered it towards the backward point, where Abidine Sakande grabbed it brilliantly.

The former captain trying to find shots against the short ball on the off-side is a good sign for India. It's an area where he hasn't been productive in red-ball cricket. Some observers feel developing cut shots and punches against short deliveries will allow him to continue his aggressive game while being more patient against full deliveries outside off-stump. The latter has been a major weakness in recent times for Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer replaces Virat Kohli and gets a half-century of his own

Most players on the team have gotten something out of the warm-up match. Shreyas Iyer, who was dismissed for 0 (11) in the first innings, will look to do the same.

He replaced Virat Kohli at the crease and has scored 61(87) at the time of writing. Ravindra Jadeja is keeping him company on the other end as India have put up a score of 322-6 after 84 overs.

