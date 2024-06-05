[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah rattles Harry Tector to open his account in T20 World Cup 2024 during India vs Ireland match

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah got his first wicket of the T20 World Cup 2024 as he dismissed Ireland's Harry Tector during the two sides' encounter in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Tector's troubled stay lasted 16 balls where he scored just four runs.

Bumrah had built up the pressure in his first over by bowling a maiden. In his second over, he then surprised Tector with a back-of-a-length delivery that bounced a lot more than the batter expected.

Harry Tector tried to pull the ball, but it clipped his glove before taking a ricochet off his helmet and going straight up in the air. Virat Kohli completed a simple catch while Tector walked back looking jarred by the blow on his helmet. Here's a video of the dismissal:

The Men in Blue have made the most of the conditions in New York as Ireland have just not been able to get away with any momentum.

India make merry with seam-heavy attack

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when the Men in Blue played an extra seamer instead of Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist-spin. However, the conditions at the Nassau County Cricket Club in New York suggest that Rohit Sharma and the team management made the right call.

Right from ball one, the seamers have made the ball hoop around and the Irish batters have found it very difficult to play their shots. Arshdeep Singh began the damage by dismissing both openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the same over and Ireland just haven't recovered from that.

Hardik Pandya has been the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/13, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel have all contributed eith a wicket each so far. Ireland have just got 50 runs on the board at the time of writing and have already lost eight wickets.

