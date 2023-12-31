[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah reminisces about 2023 with a throwback reel

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah reminisced about 2023 through an Instagram reel as the year came to an end. On a personal front, Bumrah became a father for the first time, as he and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, welcomed their son Angad in September.

As a cricketer, 2023 was a mixed bag for Jasprit Bumrah, as he had to miss more than half of the year due to injury issues. He missed the IPL, WTC final, and many other series before making a much-awaited comeback in July, where he led a young Indian side in the T20I series versus Ireland.

Then, Bumrah spearheaded the Indian bowling attack in the Asia Cup and 2023 World Cup and performed magnificently with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah also ended up as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup with 20 scalps from 11 games. He is currently in South Africa with the Indian Test team, participating in the two-match series.

Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of a throwback of his life in 2023.

You can watch the reel below:

"All he wanted was a bit of support from the other end"- Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah's performance in 1st Test vs South Africa

Team India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul performance in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. He opined that none of the other bowlers extended support to him.

Reflecting on the bowling performance of his side at the post-match press conference, Rohit said:

"Bumrah bowled well. All he wanted was a bit of support from the other end, which he didn't get. That happens. All the other three bowlers were trying very hard, bending their backs, but it just didn't work out. It didn't happen the way we would've wanted to. But again, games like these teach what you need to do as a bowling group. Hopefully, they understand what went wrong and try and come back stronger in the next game."

He continued:

"It wasn't a 400-run wicket. The way the wicket was behaving, we conceded a lot of runs. It happens. We can't depend on just one bowler. It's important that the other three bowlers also do well. The way the opposition bowled, there's a lot to learn from that."

The second Test between India and South Africa will commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

