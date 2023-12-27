[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's double strike brings India roaring back into the 1st Test against South Africa

Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave the visitors some much-needed respite by breaking the partnership between Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi, dismissing the latter with an absolute beauty. He also struck with the wicket of Keegan Petersen soon after and brought India back into the contest.

De Zorzi and Elgar had added 93 runs for the second wicket when Bumrah produced a brilliant delivery from round the wicket. The ball pitched on a good length and just held its line, squaring up De Zorzi who tried to get behind it. The southpaw could only edge the ball to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slip cordon and the youngster completed a simple catch.

Jasprit Bumrah was ecstatic and rightly so as it was a crucial breakthrough for the visitors to get back into the game after a long partnership. Here's the video of the dismissal:

The pressure created by Bumrah yielded another wicket as Keegan Petersen chopped one back onto his stumps while trying to punch it through covers. Petersen was distraught by his shot selection and had to walk back to the pavilion, giving India another crucial breakthrough.

Here's the video of his dismissal:

Dean Elgar's wicket becomes crucial with Jasprit Bumrah's strikes

It has been hard work for the Indian bowlers and a majority of that is because of veteran opener Dean Elgar. The experienced southpaw has scored 82 at the time of writing and has looked at ease against everything the visitors bowled to him.

With two quick wickets, India will know that they need Elgar's dismissal as early as possible to get their grip on the game. The Proteas, on the other hand, need Elgar out in the middle for as long as possible, especially when it is still doubtful whether their skipper Temba Bavuma will be available to bat due to injury.

