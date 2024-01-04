[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah shocks Marco Jansen with sensational return catch during Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Star India speedster Jasprit Bumrah was fired up when he dismissed South African all-rounder Marco Jansen during day two of the second Test between the two nations at Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa had already lost five wickets and Jansen looked keen to play his shots and get as many runs as possible. While he got a couple of boundaries away, Jansen eventually fell while trying to smash the ball down the ground.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fuller delivery that Marco Jansen hit straight back at him. The pacer had his eyes on the ball and completed a fine reflex catch. The two players have had a heated exchange on the field in the past and Bumrah was understandably ecstatic after taking the wicket. Jansen just had to trudge back in disbelief.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Jasprit Bumrah completes an incredible fifer to put India in command

South Africa were trailing by 36 runs and had just three wickets down at start of play on day two and India needed an inspirational spell to get ahead in the game. That spell was provided by Jasprit Bumrah himself as he picked up yet another five-wicket haul in his illustrious Test career.

Bumrah started on the perfect note by dismissing David Bedingham in the first over of the day. Kyle Verreynne then played a false shot and was caught at mid-on before Jansen hit one straight back at Bumrah. The star pacer completed his fifer by getting Keshav Maharaj caught at the slip cordon.

A dropped catch from KL Rahul prevented Bumrah from getting six wickets and Aiden Markram completed what was a sensational hundred. South Africa are ahead by 64 runs at the time of writing and still have a couple of wickets in hand. The visitors will need to ensure the target doesn't cross the three-figure mark.

