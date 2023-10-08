[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah strikes early to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for a duck in IND vs AUS 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah kickstarted the side's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in style by dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a duck in the third over of the ongoing match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The opening batter edged one to first slip, where Virat Kohli took a splendid catch to send the crowd into raptures. Marsh opened the innings in place of the injured Travis Head in the playing XI, but could not find any momentum and implement his trademark ultra-aggressive approach.

Bumrah bowled four consecutive dot balls to Marsh in the first over of the match. While the right-handed batter had played out the first delivery of the pacer's second over, he could not escape the dreaded outside edge off the very next delivery. Bumrah bowled it right in the channel outside the off-stump, bringing a tentative poke from Marsh in response.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The surface has already shown variable bounce, which the Indian new-ball bowlers have capitalized on. Steve Smith has walked out to bat at No. 3 for Australia, and as of writing, they are placed at 10-1 after three overs.

Jasprit Bumrah had kickstarted Team India's campaign with a similar dismissal at the 2019 ODI World Cup as well

The right-arm pacer has been Team India's bowling spearhead for quite a while now. Interestingly, in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup in England back in 2019, Jasprit Bumrah had officially started off the team's campaign by dismissing South Africa's Hashim Amla in the fourth over in Southampton. Back then, it was Rohit Sharma, who took a sharp catch at second slip.

Bumrah was a sore miss for the Men in Blue in their previous ICC white-ball tournament, which was the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He was ruled out of the assignment due to a back injury, which he sustained during the tour of England in July 2022.

The ace pacer eventually had to undergo surgery, which caused him to miss the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Making his highly anticipated comeback through India's tour of Ireland in August 2023, Bumrah has been in fine rhythm since then, even being part of the squad that lifted the Asia Cup 2023 title.

Will the Indian pacers strike again in the first powerplay? Let us know what you think.