[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah removes Kusal Perera in first over of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Jasprit Bumrah got India off to just the start they wanted in the Asia Cup final as he dismissed Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera for a duck.

The overcast conditions in Colombo seem to be perfect for the fast bowlers and Bumrah made full use of it, luring Perera into a cover drive away from his body. The southpaw was nowhere near the line of the ball and naturally ended up edging it, with wicketkeeper KL Rahul completing a good catch.

Here's a video of Jasprit Bumrah's first strike:

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj make further inroads

Mohammed Siraj backed up Bumrah's efforts with some sensational bowling from the other end. Siraj bowled a stunning first over to Kusal Mendis and got the batter in all sorts of trouble, beating him multiple times.

Pathum Nissanka couldn't resist the pressure and tried to drive Siraj on the up, only finding Ravindra Jadeja at point, who completed a brilliant catch. It just went from good to better for Team India as Siraj struck again in the space of two deliveries, trapping Sadeera Samarawickrama in front for a duck.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, went from bad to worse as Charith Asalanka and even Dhananjaya de Silva departed in the same over, making it a ridiculous-looking scorecard at 12/5.

The hosts will need something special from hereon to get to a respectable total. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, have Bumrah bowling full tilt and Siraj on fire with four wickets to his name already.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana