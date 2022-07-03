[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah takes an absolute stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes, just one ball after dropping a sitter

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his cap by taking a sensational catch of England captain Ben Stokes on Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test.

Stokes already had a couple of second lives on Sunday. Just a couple of overs before his dismissal, he skied one in his attempt to smash Mohammad Shami into orbit, but fielder Shardul Thakur at short cover dropped an absolute dolly. The 31-year-old's luck continued to favor him when Jasprit Bumrah dropped an easy catch at mid-off.

However, Ben Stokes chanced his arm once too many as on the very next delivery, he smashed the ball to the left of Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah moved quickly and stretched both his hands to take a fine diving catch. Stokes was shocked to see the catch while the Indians were absolutely thrilled.

Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow give England perfect start on Day 3

India were right on top of England on Day 2 as the hosts ended the day at 84/5. However, the ideology of fearless cricket instilled by Brendon McCullum, known as 'BazBall', came to the fore as both Stokes and Jonny Bairstow turned the tide on India.

For the first half hour, the duo were a bit careful as they wanted to assess the conditions. Luck also favored them a bit as Shami could have easily dismissed both.

Stokes began the assault and hit a few attacking shots. Bairstow struggled a bit at the start, but he might have got a bit fired up after he was involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli.

The right-hander is in the form of his life and is racing towards his third successive century in three Tests. India will soon need to get rid of him if they intend to take a sizeable first-innings lead.

