[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah dismisses David Bedingham caught behind in first over on Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough on Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday (January 4). The speedster dismissed David Bedingham (11 runs off 12 balls) in the very first over of Day 2.

The wicket fell in the 18th over of South Africa’s second innings. Bumrah bowled a fuller-length ball outside off stump and Bedingham went after it for a drive. The batter played it away from the body and got a thick outside edge that went into the hands of wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

It was Bumrah’s second wicket in the second innings. The pacer dismissed debutant Tristan Stubbs during the last session of opening day in similar fashion.

“Interesting day of cricket” – Jasprit Bumrah sums up Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah found joy as a bowler after 23 wickets fell on Day 1 of the second Test. He pointed out that the Wynberg end provided enough seam movement to cash in as a speedster. Bumrah told Star Sports:

“Cricket is always surprising. When we saw the wicket in the morning, we didn't expect that it's going to be an action-packed day like how it was. It's always fun for a bowler that you are always in play, anything can happen anytime. If you bowled disciplined lines, there's a lot in the wicket. Interesting day of cricket.”

He continued:

“I started from the other end, but we realized that there was little more help, unevenness and seam movement from the Wynberg end. Other end, there's not too much help. Still, there's a lot of work to be done, I made my Test debut (here), so this ground will always be special in my heart. Since then, it's been a good journey. If we do our things right, the result will be in our favor.”

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. They were bundled out for 55, with Mohammed Siraj starring with the ball for India (15/6). India were cruising at 153/4 with the bat before a massive collapse saw them lose the remaining six wickets without adding a single run to the board.

It gave the visitors a 98-run lead from the first inning. South Africa are currently batting at 93/5 in their second innings, five runs short of canceling India's early lead.

