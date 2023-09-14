[Watch] Jaydev Unadkat gets standing ovation as his 6-for leads Sussex to thrilling win in County Champ’ship

Veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat produced a match-winning bowling performance for Sussex in the County Championship match against Leicestershire at County Ground, Hove.

Cheteshwar Pujara-led Sussex side batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They scored 262 runs in 72.1 overs before losing all the wickets in the first innings.

Pujara could only muster 26 runs from 51 balls, batting at number 4 position in the line-up. Sussex then skittled out Leicestershire cheaply for just 108 to take a lead of 154 runs. Unadkat picked up three wickets and helped his side's cause with the ball in the second innings of the match.

Sussex then declared at 344/9 after playing 102 overs in the third innings with a lead of 498 runs. Pujara could not do much again with the bat, as he scored only 23 (46).

In a steep chase of 499 in the fourth innings, Leicestershire put on a much-improved show. They fought hard but fell marginally short in the end. They got all out for 483 in 132.4 overs and lost the match by 15 runs.

Jaydev Unadkat put on a marathon effort in the final innings for Sussex and picked up six wickets from 32.4 overs to help them edge out Leicestershire in a thriller. Sussex players acknowledged and applauded Unadkat's bowling efforts as he led them off the field while getting a standing ovation.

Jaydev Unadkat played for India during the 2-match Test series against West Indies in July

After his stellar performances in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments over the past few years, Jaydev Unadkat got a call-up to the Indian Test team at the end of last year. He made his Test debut back in 2010 against South Africa in Centurion.

He made a comeback after 12 years and played his second Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022. Unadkat had a decent outing by picking up three wickets.

The Saurashtra bowler again got a chance during the West Indies tour, where he played both Tests. On placid pitches, Jaydev Unadkat did not have much to do and returned wicketless as spinners took most of the wickets across both teams.