[Watch] "Jeetne ke baad khaaenge" - Rohit Sharma's heartwarming exchange with Rishabh Pant ahead of India's T20 World Cup departure

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. The same was seen in one of the videos that recently went viral which consisted of the two players and a few others, who were set to fly to the West Indies and the USA for the T20 World Cup next month.

Before the contingent departed, the cake-cutting took place and Pant was seen trying to feed Rohit a piece of it. Denying to eat it, Rohit replied:

"Jeetne ke baad khaaenge, khaana nahi ye (We will eat after winning the trophy. Don't eat it now)."

Here's the video:

Rohit Sharma's comment brought a smile to Rishabh Pant's face and understandably so given how badly both and the rest of the team would want to bring the cup home. India haven't won the T20 World Cup since its inaugural edition in 2007.

Rishabh Pant expresses his excitement ahead of T20 World Cup

After a horrific car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant had to undergo an extensive rehabilitation program which took almost 15 months to get back to playing competitive cricket. He had been pretty vocal about how he thought he wouldn't be able to play the game again, but now finds himself in India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

On Saturday, Pant posted a picture of himself with teammates Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah etc. and also a couple of members from the coaching staff. Expressing his excitement, here's what the southpaw wrote on X:

"Back with the blues"

Pant had an impressive return to competitive cricket for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He scored 446 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40 with three half-centuries. It will be interesting to see if he can reignite his T20I career with a stellar T20 World Cup outing.

