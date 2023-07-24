[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues singing ‘Jab Koi Baat’ in her latest Instagram post will fade away your Monday blues

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who is also known for her musical talents besides her batting prowess, flaunted her singing talent in her social media post on Monday, July 24, following the conclusion of India’s tour of Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old shared a video on Instagram where she was seen singing a hit retro Bollywood song – ‘Jab Koi Baat’, originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam.

The youngster can be seen wearing a white shirt while showcasing her melodious voice. Watch the beautiful rendition below:

Since shared, the video has garnered more than 50K likes within an hour.

Reacting to the video, Jemimah’s teammate Harleen Deol wrote:

“Oye hoye dhaakad girl nice voice.”

Sushma Verma also dropped a heart emoji on the heartwarming video.

For the uninitiated, Jemimah's love for music is evident in her social media posts. The Mumbai-born player is often seen singing and playing guitar to entertain her fans. Her musical talent goes hand in hand with her cricket career. The youngster is one of the biggest finds in women’s cricket with her match-winning abilities.

The middle-order batter is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in T20Is, amassing 1751 runs in 83 T20Is, including 10 half-centuries. She is only behind Mithali Raj (2364), Smriti Mandhana (2854) and Harmanpreet Kaur (3152).

Jemimah Rodrigues shines on Bangladesh tour

Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the highest run-scorer for India Women in ODIs on the Bangladesh tour, scoring 129 runs in three games at an average of 64.50. She also scalped four wickets in the ODI series.

Her all-round performance (86 runs and 4/3) helped India Women level the series 1-1 before the third game ended in a tie.

#JemimahRodrigues #BANvIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/MpWWxYGjIP Jemimah Rodrigues impressed both with bat and ball in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh, smashing a fiery 86(78) and registering a brilliant figure of 4/3 with the ball.

The right-handed batter, though, had failed to deliver in T20Is, scoring eight, 28, and 10 in three games. She also scalped a wicket. India won the T20I series 2-1.

Besides internationals, Jemimah Rodrigues represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. She scored 126 runs in nine games as her side reached the final. DC, though, lost the summit clash to eventual champions Mumbai Indians.