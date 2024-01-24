[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues and Sunil Gavaskar sing together during BCCI Annual Award ceremony in Hyderabad

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and young women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues sang together during the BCCI Annual Award ceremony in Hyderabad, which took place on Tuesday (January 23).

Jemimah took to her official X handle today (January 24) and shared a video to give the fans a glimpse of the performance. In it, Gavaskar can be seen singing while Jemimah plays the guitar and sings a melody.

Jemimah was excited about the opportunity to share the stage with the iconic cricketer and revealed that it was his idea to sing together. She shared the following video and captioned it:

"If someone had told me that one day I’d be singing with Sunil Gavaskar sir on stage I’d say no way! But IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. PS: It was Sunil sir’s idea to sing together on stage. What a legend."

Expand Tweet

"He needs to use his bowlers cleverly" - Sunil Gavaskar's advice to Rohit Sharma ahead of Test series vs England

In a recent discussion on Star Sports' Gameplan, Sunil Gavaskar previewed India's upcoming Test series against England. He suggested to Rohit Sharma to be smart in his utilisation of bowlers in Hyderabad Test as he felt the pitch there won't have have enough turn. Gavaskar said:

"As captain, he (Rohit Sharma) needs to use his bowlers cleverly. Usually in Hyderabad, there is not enough turn on offer, so if England bats first and make a successful start till lunch, there we’ve to see how he uses his bowlers to judge him."

He added:

"Rohit Sharma scored a tremendous century against England in the Chennai Test during the previous home series. He showed how to bat in a spin-friendly pitch. If he bats similarly then Team India will get a good start. It also eases the work for No. 3 and 4 batters."

The first Test of the five-match series between India and England will commence on January 25 in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons. His RCB teammate Rajat Patidar has replaced him in the squad for the first two Tests.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App