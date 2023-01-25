[WATCH] Jemimah Rodrigues and Women in Blue sing 'Pehli Nazar Mein' song, enjoy a fun day at the beach

India Women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues and the Women in Blue enjoyed a fun day at the beach in East London, South Africa on Wednesday, January 25.

The right-handed batter took to Instagram to share multiple pictures and videos from their trip. In one of the posts, she can be seen playing guitar to the tune of the Bollywood song – Pehli Nazar Mein.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she captioned the post:

“Fun day at the beach.”

On the work front, Rodrigues will be looking to return to form. She registered a duck in the T20I in her last outing against South Africa Women. The 22-year-old had previously registered a string of low scores – 4, 16, and 8 – in three-match T20I series against Australia in December last year.

Jemimah Rodrigues and India Women to next face South Africa Women

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women will next play against South Africa Women in their next T20I in the tri-series on Saturday, January 28. The Women in Blue last registered a 56-run victory against West Indies Women, courtesy of half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (74*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (56*).

India Women earlier beat South Africa Women by 27 runs, courtesy of all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur’s all-round performance.

The Women in Blue will aim to continue their good form in the run-up to the T20 World Cup 2023.

India Women will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan Women in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. They are also scheduled to play West Indies Women, England Women, and Ireland Women in group-stage matches.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

