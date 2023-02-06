[Watch] Jimmy Neesham takes a fantastic one-handed diving catch during Pretoria Capitals clash against Durban's Super Giants in SA20

Pretoria Capitals' all-rounder Jimmy Neesham dazzled viewers with his fielding brilliance in the side's contest against Durban's Super Giants in the ongoing SA20 on Sunday, February 5.

In the 14th over of the Super Giants' innings, Wiaan Mulder Joshua smashed Little's full-length ball towards the backward point region. Neesham, who was stationed at the position, dived to his right and completed an awe-inspiring one-handed catch to send the batter packing.

You can watch the video of Neesham's catch below:

Notably, Neesham took a brilliant one-handed stunner of his own bowling to dismiss the well-set Quinton de Kock on 43 in the seventh over. The Super Giants went on to post a mammoth 254-run total, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's unconquered knock of 104.

Here's a video of de Kock's dismissal:

Neesham conceded 41 runs from his full quota of four overs and picked up a single wicket. The Kiwi cricketer failed to fire with the bat, scoring just eight runs in four deliveries. He perished to Dwaine Pretorius in the 10th over of the Capitals' run chase.

Jimmy Neesham has done a decent job so far for Pretoria Capitals in SA20

New Zealand's senior all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has performed well with both bat and ball for the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural edition of the SA20.

The swashbuckler has mustered 131 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 136.45. He also has eight wickets to his name in the competition at an economy rate of 7.91.

The Capitals have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. With six wins from eight matches, they currently occupy the top spot in the SA20 points table.

The side will next be seen in action on Tuesday, February 7, when they take on the Paarl Royals at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in their last league match of the season.

