WATCH: Joe Root ecstatic as James Anderson hammers a straight 6 in a practice session in Karachi

Veteran England seamer James Anderson is arguably the best Test bowler the country has produced. Having made his Test debut back in 2003, the right-arm pacer still delivers brilliant bowling performances for England regardless of the conditions. However, only a few recognized his prowess with the bat, as he showcased during a practice session in Karachi.

Ahead of the third and final Test against Pakistan, the 40-year-old smashed a straight six by dancing down the track. After hitting a massive six, ace batter Joe Root jumped ecstatically to embrace Anderson, with the other teammates following suit.

While the Lancashire seamer is the most capped Test player for England and their highest wicket-taker in the format, he is a capable batter too.

During the first Ashes Test in Cardiff in 2009, the veteran cricketer batted out a nervous last 12 overs alongside Monty Panesar as England clinched a famous draw. He stayed unbeaten at 21 off 53 deliveries to hold Australia out.

Anderson's highest Test score of 81 came against India in Nottingham as he shared a 198-run partnership with Root.

James Anderson rested for the final Test against Pakistan

With England 2-0 up in the three-Test series, the management has decided to rest the ace bowler for the final game. The Lancashire seamer was outstanding in the first two games, picking up eight wickets, including returns of 24-12-36-4 in the second innings of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Anderson expressed his delight at his bowling performances in Pakistan and said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I feel proud of the work I've put in over here: forty overs [46] in the first Test, 22 I think on the last day of the game. That's as good as I've bowled and as important a role as I've played in any team, I think, especially in these conditions. And I think to be honest, we all feel like that as bowlers.

"The seamers have put in a lot of work to try and get something out of the wickets. We've managed to find some reverse swing which helps. But I think generally we have just thought outside the box with fields as well. Just trying everything we can to get 20 wickets and thankfully we've managed to do it in both games."

Meanwhile, Pakistan have chosen to bat first in the ongoing third Test in Karachi.

