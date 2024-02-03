[Watch] Joe Root edges one to slip off Bumrah's bowling after scoring just 5 runs in 2nd IND vs ENG Test 

Ace England batter Joe Root was dismissed for just five runs during Day 2 of the second Test against India in Vishakapatnam on Saturday, February 3. The right-handed batter could not resist trying to make contact with a delivery outside the off-stump, which caught the outside edge, only to be pouched by Shubman Gill at first slip.

Team India responded strongly after the drinks break following a dominant start by England in their first innings. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scored at a brisk rate and finished the first session at 32-0 after six overs. They continued with this approach after lunch as well.

Crawley ended up scoring 76 runs and it was his dismissal by Axar Patel, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Shreyas Iyer, that helped India come back into the contest.

Bumrah, getting the ball to move both ways, tested Root with the incoming as well as the outgoing deliveries. The former England skipper was prepared for a delivery to come into him but played a tentative stroke at the last minute as the ball moved away after pitching.

Joe Root was visibly frustrated after losing his wicket to Bumrah for the eighth time in Test cricket.

Joe Root is having a meek series with the bat so far

For someone who has a very prolific red-ball record in India, Joe Root is struggling to make an impression with the bat so far. The right-handed batter began his series with 29 runs in the first innings of the series opener in Hyderabad before scoring two runs in the second innings, where he was trapped LBW by Bumrah.

Since his famous double hundred in the 100th Test of his career in Chennai, he has had a string of low scores in India. He struggled for runs in the latter half of the 2021 tour of India and is now struggling for runs in the ongoing series as well.

Bumrah has struck once again, dismissing Ollie Pope with a searing yorker, to reduce England to 136-4 after 28 overs. Two new men in Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes are currently at the crease.

