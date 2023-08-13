[Watch] Joe Root plays reverse scoop for a six in The Hundred

Joe Root stunned everyone with his reverse scoop shot that went for a six in The Hundred. That came during the game between London Spirit and Trent Rockets in Lord’s on Saturday, August 12.

The incident took place off the 64th ball of the Rocket's run-chase. Nathan Ellis bowled a full toss to Root, who got himself in the position early and reverse scooped it over the wicketkeeper for a maximum, leaving everyone mesmerized.

Watch Joe Root’s six below:

Root smashed 72 runs off just 35 balls at a stunning strike rate of 205.71, including two sixes and 10 boundaries.

The Englishman produced similar shots for boundaries during the recently concluded Ashes 2023, which finished in a 2-2 draw. The right-handed batter finished the series with 412 runs in five Tests, including one ton and two half-centuries.

Joe Root’s 72* in vain as London Spirit beat Trent Rockets

Joe Root’s 72*, though, went in vain as London Spirit beat Trent Rockets by two runs in a thrilling finish.

Batting first, the Spirit scored 195/4 in their allotted 100 balls. Captain Dan Lawrence top scored, with 93 runs off 49 deliveries at a superb strike rate of 189.80, including three sixes and 10 boundaries. Zak Crawley, Daryl Mitchell, and Ravi Bopara also chipped in with 30 (15), 21 (17), and 25(13), respectively.

Sam Cook and Ish Sodhi bagged two wickets apiece for the Rockets.

In response, the Spirits restricted the Rockets to 193/5. Daniel Worrall and Liam Dawson scalped two wickets apiece, while Nathan Ellis took a solitary wicket.

Apart from Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Daniel Sams chipped in with 33(23) and 32(11).

With the win, the Spirit registered their first win of The Hundred 2023, including two games abandoned due to rain. They are placed fourth (4 points) above fifth-placed Trent Rockets (3 points).

Root will next be in action against Welsh Fire in Cardiff on Monday, August 14.