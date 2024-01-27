[Watch] Joe Root shines as India lose their final 3 wickets for no runs during Day 3 of 1st Test against England

Joe Root was mighty effective with his off-spin once again as England bowled India out for 436 in the first session on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Hyderabad. Root finished with figures of 4/79 as the hosts added just 15 more runs to their overnight score.

Ravindra Jadeja looked good to get yet another Test hundred but was adjudged LBW as Root hit his pads from around the wicket. While Jadeja reviewed the decision and replays showed that there was a possibility of some bat, the third umpire felt there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the decision.

The on-field call stayed and Jadeja had to depart. Here's a video of his dismissal:

Joe Root then made it two in two as he cleaned up Jasprit Bumrah with the ball crashing into the stumps through the gap between the latter's bat and pad. Here's the video:

With the No.11 Mohammed Siraj at the crease, Axar Patel would have liked to have farmed the strike and increased India's lead. However, the southpaw saw his stumps rattled as he tried to punch a delivery from Rehan Ahmed through the covers.

The youngster got it to spin big and the ball stayed a touch low to disturb Axar's furniture. Here's a video of the final wicket of India's first innings:

England will be pleased with the way they wrapped up the Indian innings early on Day 3. However, the hosts still have a mammoth 190-run lead to play with.

Joe Root being England's best spinner is a worrying sign for visitors

The fact that England picked three frontline spinners but part-timer Joe Root was their best bowler speaks volumes about the inexperience the visitors have in the spin department.

Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed had together played just one Test match before coming into the Hyderabad game. The only experienced spinner, Jack Leach, hurt his knee and struggled to bowl long spells.

The inconsistency, coupled with inexperience, might prompt England to rethink their bowling combination for the next Test, potentially bringing James Anderson into the fold.

