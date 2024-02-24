[Watch] Joe Root takes a sensational catch to get rid of Sarfaraz Khan on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test

The England cricket team continued to make inroads into India's line-up on Day 2 of the 4th Test (February 24) in Ranchi. Sarfaraz Khan became the latest casualty after Joe Root took a fantastic catch at slip as Tom Hartley got his first wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 52nd over of the innings as Hartley induced the dive from the youngster and he took the bait. However, the right-hander could only get an edge and Root was quick to dive to his left and take the catch as India's sixth wicket went down.

You can watch the video here.

The only Indian batter to score a half-century in this innings was their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who departed for 73 to become one of Shoaib Bashir's four victims thus far. Bashir also scooped up Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Ravindra Jadeja to leave the home side in trouble.

England began the day at 302-7, with Joe Root unbeaten on 106 in the company of Ollie Robinson. The pair added 102 before Robinson departed for 58. The remaining two batters, Bashir and James Anderson, couldn't make much of a contribution, leaving Joe Root stranded on 122 and England finishing with 353.

This was also Joe Root's 31st Test hundred and a record-breaking 10th against India.

Sarfaraz Khan started his Test career with consecutive half-centuries

Sarfaraz Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 26-year-old made his international debut in the previous Test at the Niranjan Stadium in Rajkot. He scored brisk 62 and 72 in the match as India trounced Ben Stokes' men by 434 runs for their biggest victory in the format.

The tourists took an early lead in the series by winning in Hyderabad but India roared back to win the next two matches. England are now in a must-win territory and will be keen to force a series decider in Dharamsala.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App