[Watch] Joe Root traps KL Rahul leg before as India lose half their side in 1st Test vs England

England all-rounder Joe Root dismissed KL Rahul leg before wicket on Day 4 of the opening Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (January 28).

The wicketkeeper-batter looked good at the crease for his 22 off 48, hitting three boundaries, but failed to consolidate.

Rahul departed in the 33rd over of India’s 230-run chase. Root bowled an off-break that spun back into Rahul, who tried to play it from the back foot. He, however, failed to get an inside edge as the ball hit the pad.

The umpires gave it out but Rahul reviewed the decision, only for the ball-tracking to return three reds.

With the wicket, England reduced India to 107/5 after 32.4 overs in their second innings.

England need 3 wickets to beat India in Hyderabad Test

England are dominating India in the Hyderabad Test after they set up a 230-run target for the hosts in the fourth innings on a spin-friendly pitch.

At the time of writing, India were 120/7, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat at the crease. Debutant Tom Hartley has bagged four wickets for the visitors so far.

Batting first, the visitors put up 246 in their first innings. Captain Ben Stokes led from the front, scoring 70 off 88 deliveries, hitting three sixes and six boundaries. For the hosts, the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets apiece.

In response, India posted 436 in their first innings as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in their 80s. Joe Root starred with the ball for England, finishing with figures of 4/79.

In the second innings, the Ben Stokes-led side made a brilliant comeback to post 420 and eventually set a 230-run target for the hosts. Ollie Pope starred with the bat, scoring 196 runs off 278 balls, including 21 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of India bowlers, returning with figures of 4/41.

