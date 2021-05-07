WATCH: Jofra Archer's banana inswinger stuns batsman in Second Eleven Championship  

Jofra Archer picked up two wickets for Sussex 2nd XI in the first innings of their Second Eleven Championship match against Surrey 2nd XI.

The right-arm fast bowler, who is making his return after an elbow injury, dismissed middle-order batsman NMJ Reifer and tail-ender James Taylor in the first innings. While Taylor handed a catch to substitute fielder Henderson, Reifer was stunned by a banana inswinger from Jofra Archer.

Sussex Cricket shared a video of the dismissal on Twitter.

"Not a bad delivery! Two wickets for Jofra Archer against Surrey's second XI yesterday, including this one," Sussex Cricket captioned the clip.

Two wickets for @JofraArcher against Surrey's second XI yesterday, including this one... ☄️ pic.twitter.com/vBc5s09l4B — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 7, 2021

NMJ Reifer scored 45 runs off 78 deliveries before Jofra Archer trapped him in front of the stumps. Reifer hit five fours and one six in his 79-ball knock.

Surrey 2nd XI posted a 410-run total in the first innings, riding on captain RS Patel's century. In reply, OJ Carter's 160 helped Sussex XI score 487 runs. Jofra Archer played a superb knock of 35 runs, slamming three fours and two maximums before James Taylor dismissed him on the 46th ball of his inning.

Jofra Archer did not play a single match in the first half of IPL 2021

Jofra Archer in action during the Second Eleven Championship

Jofra Archer was part of the English squad that toured India earlier this year. However, his injury issues did not allow him to play regularly. Subsequently, he could not play a single match in IPL 2021 because of his hand surgery.

With IPL 2021 postponed, there is a possibility that Jofra Archer could turn up for the Rajasthan Royals whenever the season resumes. Meanwhile, Archer will be keen to be fully fit ahead of England's home Test series against New Zealand and India.