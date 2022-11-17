Watch: Jos Buttler completes a stunning one-handed catch behind the stumps to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne

England captain Jos Buttler capped off a sensational field day across teams by taking a stunning one-handed catch behind the stumps to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in the ongoing first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. The keeper-batter reacted quickly to give David Willey his second wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 31st over of the innings when Labuschagne had just arrived at the crease following David Warner's wicket. The right-handed batter reached out for a wide delivery by Willey, but only managed to get a thick edge. With his presence of mind, Buttler reacted quickly and dived to his left to catch the ball just off the ground.

Check out the video posted by cricket.com.au on their social media handles below.

Earlier, Warner and Travis Head got Australia off to a flying start in pursuit of 287 run-chase. Head, replacing Aaron Finch at the top of the order, was the first to fall, holing out to Phil Salt off Chris Jordan's bowling for a 57-ball 69. His departure ended the opening stand of 147 in less than 20 overs.

Warner was the next Australian batter to perish after scoring 86 off 84 deliveries and putting on 53 with Steve Smith.

Jos Buttler looked promising before falling to Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa celebrates Jos Buttler's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, England's T20 World Cup-winning captain looked promising with his 34-ball 29, striking a couple of boundaries. However, leg-spinner Adam Zampa got rid of him as the 32-year-old holed out to long off. Buttler's dismissal also ended a threatening partnership of 52 with Dawid Malan.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau No shortage of glorious shots in this highlights package #AUSvENG No shortage of glorious shots in this highlights package #AUSvENG

Australia's newly-appointed ODI captain Pat Cummins sent England into batting and the pacers were right on the money, blowing away the tourists' top order. The visitors rescued the innings around Malan, who struck his second ODI ton to lift England from 66-4 at one stage to 287-9 in 50 overs.

Cummins and Zampa took three wickets each, while Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis picked up one apiece.

Poll : 0 votes