[Watch] Josh Hazlewood doing Ben Stokes’ Headingley celebration after dismissing him goes viral

Josh Hazlewood reprised Ben Stokes' iconic Headingley celebration on Sunday evening after dismissing the English captain on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes (135*) played a sensational knock in the third Ashes 2019 Test at Headingley and helped England chase down 362. England were down and out in the contest, having reduced to 286/9 at one stage. Stokes displayed nerves of steel in crunch moments and played a knock for ages to see his side home.

After hitting the winning runs, Stokes expressed his emotions by letting out a roar while widening his arms. The English captain threatened to repeat the feat on Sunday with his knock of 155 (214) while chasing 371.

Ben Stokes strategically targeted the leg-side boundary down the hill and scored most of his runs at a rapid pace during his magnificent partnership with Stuart Broad. His onslaught brought England near to the target and put pressure on Australia.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed him when England just needed 71 runs to give Australia a massive opening in the contest. As soon as Alex Carey completed the catch, Hazlewood recreated the Stokes' celebration from Headingley.

You can watch it in the video below:

Australian bowlers wrapped the innings quickly after Stokes' departure to win the match by 43 runs. Courtesy of the victory, the visitors took a solid 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"We are thinking about making it 3-2": Ben Stokes

Speaking at the post-match presentation after Lord's Test, English captain Ben Stokes remained confident of his team's abilities and opened up that they are aiming to win the series by a 3-2 margin. He said:

"Tough one to swallow, but being involved in a fantastic game is awesome. We are 2-0 down, but there's more to go and we've done it before against New Zealand, 3-0, and Pakistan, 3-0. We know we can do it. It's a quick turnaround to Leeds, but we are thinking about making it 3-2."

When asked about criticism of England's batting approach, he added:

"Reckless is an easy word to use. What we've done in the dressing room is we've given clarity to each individual on how to go out and play, and the message was clear."

