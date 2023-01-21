[Watch] JSK captain Faf du Plessis takes an absolute blinder to dismiss Roelof van der Merwe in SA20

Faf du Plessis stole the show in the first innings of the SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The JSK skipper took two catches and executed one run out to help his bowlers bowl their rivals out for 127 runs in the first innings.

Match 17 of SA20 is underway at St. George's Park right now, where Sunrisers Eastern Cape are up against the Joburg Super Kings. JSK captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. The decision worked in his team's favor as they bagged 10 wickets in 18.4 overs, conceding just 127 runs.

One of the catches by Du Plessis was to dismiss SEC all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe. The Sunrisers batter tried to smack a delivery from Gerald Coetzee out of the park in the 19th over of the innings. While it looked like Van der Merwe had secured a boundary, Du Plessis took an incredible diving catch to send him back to the pavilion.

Van der Merwe could not believe his luck as he hit his bat on the ground while heading back to the dressing room. You can watch the video of his dismissal right here:

Can Faf du Plessis help Joburg Super Kings record a win against Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

JSK need 128 runs to record their third victory in South Africa's new T20 league. The Super Kings are currently in the last position in the points table with eight points from five matches. A win in tonight's match will take them to the third position (depending on Net Run Rate).

If JSK record a bonus point win, they could even rise to the second spot. It will be interesting to see if Faf du Plessis can guide his team to their third win of SA20. You can follow the live scorecard of the match here.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes