Watch: 'Kane Williamson fan' BJ Watling interrupts press conference for an autograph

New Zealand's wicket-batsman BJ Watling interrupted captain Kane Williamson while he was talking to the reporters today, in the post-match press conference of the NZ v PAK 2nd Test. The reason was that he wished to have his skipper's autograph on a jersey.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared this fanboying moment. Watling came in the middle of the press conference and asked for his skipper's signature.

Williamson asked the reporters to wait for a minute as he fulfilled his teammate's wish.

The reporters laughed at BJ Watling's interruption. Kane Williamson apologized for that while Watling admitted that he was a big fan of his captain.

BJ Watling did not have a great outing against the Pakistan cricket team in the second Test match. He managed only seven runs off 18 deliveries after he came out to bat in the 120th over of New Zealand's innings. Shaheen Afridi sent him back to the pavilion on the final ball of the 124th over.

Kane Williamson won the Man of the Series award in the NZ v PAK series

Kane Williamson led the Kiwis from the front in the ICC World Test Championship series against the Pakistan cricket team

Kane Williamson received the Player of the Series award for his brilliant performance versus Pakistan. The New Zealand skipper aggregated 150 runs in two innings of the Boxing Day Test match. His batting effort helped the Kiwis record a 101-run victory.

In the recently-concluded Test, Williamson recorded his first double century of 2021. The right-handed batsman scored 238 runs off 364 deliveries to destroy the Pakistani bowling line-up.

His excellent batting performances have taken the New Zealand cricket team to the top of the ICC Test Rankings. Also, Williamson himself has risen to the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen.