Watch: Kane Williamson takes a screamer to dismiss Marcus Stoinis

The 4th T20I between New Zealand and Australia witnessed a fielding marvel from Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. During the match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. However, with some disciplined bowling from New Zealand, the visitors were put on the back foot quite early in the game.

Is that a bird or a plane? Fans stunned by Kane Williamson's brilliance

After the fall of the first three wickets, Marcus Stoinis joined skipper Aaron Finch in the middle. Marcus Stoinis was the aggressor between the two and was putting the pressure back on the opposition.

While he looked threatening, an extraordinary effort from Kane Williamson pulled curtains to his knock. On the last ball of the 13th over of the game, Stoinis was batting on 19, when he tried to smash a short ball outside the off-stump through the extra cover region. He hit that ball quite hard and it was travelling at a great pace.

That was when Kane Williamson leapt to his right and pulled off a brilliant diving catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion. Even though it was quite a tough catch to pounce upon, the 30-year-old made it look quite simple and there were no big celebrations after the dismissal. Fans were full of praise for Kane Williamson's acrobatics on the field.

Watch the catch below:

What a catch this was from Kane Williamson 🤯#NZvAUSpic.twitter.com/VEwmGjtGUh — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

Earlier in the game, Australia lost the wickets of Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, and Glenn Maxwell within the 10th over of the innings. Mitchell Santner got the wicket of Wade within the powerplay and Ish Sodhi dismissed Philippe in the 7th over.

Glenn Maxwell, who was looking dangerous with the bat, was dismissed by Trent Boult after he scored 18 off 9 balls and Australia were down to 68/3 after 9.4 overs.

Aaron Finch came to Australia's rescue and helped them get to a respectable total. He smashed four sixes and scored 26 runs off the final over from Kyle Jamieson which helped Australia get to 156/6 at the end of the innings.