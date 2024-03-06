[Watch] Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali dances in celebration after dismissing Saud Shakeel in PSL 2024 clash vs Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali danced in celebration after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators opener Saud Shakeel in PSL 2024 on Wednesday (March 6).

After being asked to bat first, Quetta Gladiators lost Jason Roy early in the third over after a little cameo of 15 (8). His opening partner, Saud Shakeel, tried to take his side ahead after that with a steady knock of 33 (28). The Southpaw failed to convert his start into a big one as he perished in the ninth over while attempting to hit a big shot on the leg side.

Hasan Ali and his Karachi teammates were glad to see the back of Shakeel as he was well set at the crease at that juncture. As soon as Shoaib Malik took the catch in the deep, Ali expressed his delight by performing a dance move with his hands.

You can watch Ali's celebration in the video below:

Hasan Ali's 4/15 spell helps Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators clinically by 7 wickets in PSL 2024

Saud Shakeel's wicket opened up the floodgates for the Karachi side as their bowlers triggered a collapse in the Quetta line-up to reduce them from 68/3 to 100/7.

The lower order could not put on much resistance as the Gladiators were bundled out for 118 in 19.1 overs. Hasan Ali starred with the ball for Karachi Kings, ending with sensational figures of 4-0-15-4.

Tim Seifert (49), James Vince (27), and Shoaib Malik (27*) played well for the Kings and helped them chase down the target in just 15.3 overs. Reflecting on the loss after the match, Quetta Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw said:

"The Kings had the better of the conditions. We thought it was a 200-run wicket but it wasn't. It wasn't easy to play against the new ball today. We lost our way with our batting. But I am very proud of the way the boys came back with the ball in hand.

"It was a disappointing loss. Overall, our morale is quite high. Hopefully, we can pull things around. It wasn't a low-scoring pitch at all. Karachi bowled well. Every year that I come back, the tournament seems to be getting bigger."

