[Watch] Karun Nair scores quickfire 66 runs against Hubli Tigers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair was in exceptional form against the Hubli Tigers, scoring a brilliant half-century in the 14th match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Wednesday, August 21. The game took place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Hubli Tigers captain Manish Pandey won the toss and elected to bowl first. LR Kumar struck early, dismissing Mysore Warriors opener Karthik CA for just one run in the second over. Karun Nair, who came in at No. 3, formed a 59-run partnership for the second wicket with SU Karthik off 36 balls before Karthik was dismissed for 34.

Nair, who had scored an unbeaten 124 runs in the previous match, maintained his impressive form. The right-handed batter contributed 66 runs off 36 balls against Hubli, including seven boundaries and three sixes.

Here’s the video of Nair’s innings:

Thanks to the Mysore captain’s knock, the team concluded their innings at 165-10 in 19.3 overs. LR Kumar and Manvanth Kumar L each took three wickets for the Hubli Tigers.

Jagadeesha Suchith shines with the ball for Mysore Warriors

Chasing 166, Hubli Tigers opener Mohammed Taha played a decent cameo of 22 off eight deliveries before being dismissed by Vidyadhar Patil in the third over. His opening partner, Thippa Reddy, was removed by Krishnappa Gowtham in the next over.

The Hubli Tigers lost a couple more wickets, finding themselves at 53-4 after the batting powerplay. Left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith came on to bowl in the seventh over and struck twice, putting the Tigers in a difficult position.

Warriors' bowlers were exceptional, taking wickets at regular intervals. Captain Manish Pandey struggled during his time at the crease, scoring 18 off 26 balls. The Tigers were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs, losing the game by 56 runs. Suchith was the standout bowler for the Mysore Warriors, taking four wickets and conceding only 14 runs in his four-over spell.

