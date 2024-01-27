[Watch] Kavem Hodge hilariously deflects Nathan Lyon’s delivery with abdomen guard in AUS vs WI 2nd Test

West Indies batter Kavem Hodge defended Nathan Lyon’s delivery with his abdomen guard during Day 3 of the second Test against Australia at the Gabba on Saturday.

The incident took place during Lyon’s sixth over of West Indies' second innings. The off-spinner bowled a length ball that bounced and turned a fair bit. Hodge used his abdomen guard to defend the ball, leaving everyone in splits.

Australian broadcaster 7Cricket shared the hilarious clip on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post:

"That is a very interesting way of deflecting a ball."

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Kavem Hodge scored 29 runs off 74 balls, including four boundaries in the second innings against Australia. He also smashed 71 off 194 in the first innings.

West Indies take 150+ lead in 2nd innings against Australia

West Indies have put up a decent fight at the Gabba, with a 150+ lead in their second innings against Australia in the second Test on Saturday.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 161/6 after 52.4 overs, leading by 183 runs, with Justin Greaves and Kevin Sinclair at the crease.

Batting first, the West Indies put up 311 in their first innings. Joshua da Silva smashed 79 runs off 157 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Kavem Hodge chipped in with 71 off 194, hitting one six and eight boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 149-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Kevin Sinclair also chipped in with 50 off 98, with the help of one maximum and five boundaries. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for the hosts, finishing with figures of 4/82, while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Australia declared their innings at 289/9 in 53 overs. Usman Khawaja top scored with 75 off 131, comprising 10 boundaries. Alex Carey and skipper Pat Cummins also chipped in with scores of 65 (49) and 64*(73), respectively. Alzarri Joseph bagged a four-wicket haul for the West Indies, while Kemar Roach picked up three scalps.

Follow the AUS vs WI 2nd Test live scores and commentary here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App