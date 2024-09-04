[Watch] “Keep putting in the hard work” - Yuvraj Singh shares a video wishing Abhishek Sharma on his 24th birthday

Indian cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh took to social media on Wednesday, September 4, to wish his mentee Abhishek Sharma on his 24th birthday. Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Abhishek has frequently expressed his admiration for the former Indian cricketer.

Abhishek often posts videos of his practice sessions with Yuvraj. The young left-handed batter had an impressive IPL 2024 season with the SunRisers Hyderabad, scoring 484 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 204.22, including three fifties. His outstanding performance earned him his first national call-up for the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

To celebrate Abhishek’s 24th birthday, Yuvraj shared a video from one of their practice sessions and wrote:

“Happy birthday sir Abhishek. Hope you take as many singles this year as many as you knock out of the park. Keep putting in the hard work! Loads of love and wishes for a great year ahead!”

Abhishek was out for a duck in his first international match against Zimbabwe. However, he bounced back strongly in the second game, scoring a stunning maiden international century. He hit 100 runs from just 47 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes.

In his debut series, Abhishek Sharma tallied 124 runs and claimed two wickets across five games.

“Whenever there is doubt, I talk to Yuvraj Singh” - When Abhishek Sharma revealed his go-to person

Earlier this year, during a discussion with Manjot Kalra on his YouTube channel 'Second Innings,' Abhishek Sharma revealed that he often turns to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh whenever facing challenges or uncertainties. The 24-year-old also mentioned that he enjoys training with Yuvraj's father, Yograj Singh.

"Even now whenever there is some confusion or doubt in my mind, I talk to Yuvraj Singh. I feel like I will get the answers from him. He keeps in touch, even Yograj sir. I practice with Yograj sir and he keeps all the updates. I really enjoy practicing with Yograj sir," he said.

Abhishek was not included in any of the Duleep Trophy squads. The tournament, starting on September 5, will mark the commencement of the 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season.

