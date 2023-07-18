[Watch] Keeper hilariously tries to run out Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed after ball gets stuck inside pad in 1st Test vs SL

Pakistan's No. 11 batter Abrar Ahmed entertained viewers with his antics on the field on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

In the 120th over of Pakistan's first innings, Ahmed struggled to defend a ball from Ramesh Mendis. He was beaten by the turn and could only manage to get a glove onto it.

The ball went towards his pads and got stuck between his knee and the flap of the pad. Interestingly, Abrar Ahmed tried to troll the Sri Lankan keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama by not letting him collect the ball.

By doing so, the batter found himself outside of the crease with Samarawickrama chasing him. Ahmed quickly realized his mistake and ran back before the keeper could throw the ball towards the stumps.

A clip of the incident was shared by a Twitter user and has since gone viral on social media. You can watch the video below:

The incident left everyone in splits, including Pakistan captain Babar Azam laughing in the dressing room following the incident.

Abrar Ahmed added 10 crucial runs to his side's total. Azam and Co. were ultimately bundled for 461. The visitors took an important 149-run lead in the first innings over Sri Lanka.

Saud Shakeel's double century puts Pakistan in a commanding position

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the fixture. They managed to post 312 runs on the board, thanks to Dhananjaya de Silva's 10th Test century (122 runs).

Pakistan did not have an ideal start with the bat, with their big guns getting out without significant contributions. Saud Shakeel stepped up with a clutch knock, steering the ship out of choppy waters.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 208, helping his team gain a notable lead. Agha Salman also chipped in with an impressive 85-run knock for the Men in Green.

#SLvPAK #SaudShakeel #Pakistan Saud Shakeel becomes the first Pakistani batter to score a Double Hundred in Sri Lanka!

For Sri Lanka, Ramesh Mendis was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a five-wicket haul. Prabath Jayasuriya also bagged three scalps, while Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha returned with a wicket each.