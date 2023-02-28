[WATCH] "Keeping it safe" - KS Bharat practices wicket-keeping skills ahead of BGT 2023 3rd Test in Indore

Indian wicket-keeper KS Bharat aimed to sharpen his wicket-keeping skills ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The BCCI uploaded a video on Twitter earlier today (February 28), where Bharat could be seen focusing on his wicket-keeping skills. The new Indian wicket-keeper tried to catch the ball behind the stumps with the throwdown specialist throwing a variety of deliveries towards him.

A bat was also placed in the middle so the odd ball hits it and gets deflected. BCCI captioned the video as follows:

"Keeping it safe - The @konasbharat way."

You can watch the video here:

Fans lauded Bharat for working on his wicket-keeping skills because it is a tough job for any glovesman to keep wickets on Indian pitches. The wicket in Indore will likely assist the spin bowlers, which is why Bharat will have to be alert behind the stumps and save the extras besides taking the catches.

KS Bharat will aim to score big in the 3rd Test against Australia

KS Bharat made his Test debut in the first match of the ongoing series against Australia. He has done a decent job behind the stumps, but he is yet to play a big knock for the Indian team.

Bharat returned with scores of 8, 6, and 23* in his first three Test innings. He looked in fine touch during the second innings of the Delhi Test, but India needed only 115 runs to win, and they achieved the target when Bharat was on 23.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KS Bharat's celebration after his first stumping - what a moment for Bharat! KS Bharat's celebration after his first stumping - what a moment for Bharat! https://t.co/kbIMtr2yFL

It will be interesting to see how Bharat performs in the third Test of the series. The match will start tomorrow (March 1) morning at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Will KS Bharat score his maiden Test hundred in Indore? Share your views in the comments box.

