[Watch] Kemar Roach is run out after slipping following horrendous mix-up in second Test against Australia

West Indian pacer Kemar Roach was run out after getting involved in a horrific mix-up with Kevin Sinclair on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Starting the day on 266/8, the duo of Roach and Sinclair battled valiantly for over 15 overs to stitch a 31-run partnership. However, on the penultimate delivery of the 105th over of the innings, Roach bunted a good-length ball from Pat Cummins towards cover.

As he called for the single, Sinclair at the non-striker's end took a few steps before sending him back. Roach, who was halfway through the pitch, endured a terminal slip while trying to turn around to be run out by a long way. He scored eight runs but played 40 deliveries.

The unfortunate dismissal came at the worst possible time for the visitors, as they were frustrating the Aussie bowlers.

Here is the video of the mix-up, the slip, and the eventual run out of Roach.

Expand Tweet

Despite his iffy running throughout the innings, Sinclair produced a well-compiled half-century before being the last man dismissed.

The West Indies were bowled out for 311 in their first essay with the bat in the Day/Night encounter.

"It's about showing people, West Indies, we're still here and we deserve to be here" - Joshua Da Silva

Kavem Hodge put on a game-changing partnership with Da Silva.

West Indian wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva was upbeat after helping his side out of the doldrums on the opening day of the second Test against Australia.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Caribbean side was reduced to 64/5 by lunch and looking down the barrel. However, a resilient Da Silva scored a sparkling 79 and added 149 runs for the sixth wicket with Kavem Hodge to bail the side out of trouble.

Speaking to reporters as quoted by the ICC at stumps on Day 1, Da Silva was happy with the fight shown by the pair.

"Nobody would have expected, for sure, from five down for 64 when I came in that we'd be 266, so that's 200-plus runs for three wickets, so we are pretty happy. We just wanted to show that we can fight, that we can put a foot forward. At least we can show people we are here to fight, here to play cricket. It's about showing people, West Indies, we're still here and we deserve to be here," said Da Silva.

He added:

"It was a bit challenging at times. I knew after they bumped me out at Adelaide, they would come at me a lot, so put on a chest pad this time and decided to duck from a few and ride a few. It wasn't going well so needed to change and thankfully it worked a little bit."

West Indies suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the series opener in Adelaide. They have not tasted victory on Aussie soil in a Test since 1996/97.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App