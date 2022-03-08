Watch: Kemar Roach strikes as England skipper Joe Root falls to an in-ducker

England's start went from bad to worse in the first Test against the West Indies as skipper Joe Root departed within ten overs of play. West Indies' pace spearhead Kemar Roach dealt the body blow to the visitors shortly after removing debutant Alex Lees.

The dismissal occurred in the ninth over as Root let go of the ball, responding to an in-ducker by Roach. However, the visiting captain lost his off-stump and had to walk back. It's worth noting that the Yorkshire batter, who won the toss, struck a boundary on the delivery before that and his third in a 14-ball stay at the crease.

Before Root, England had lost both their openers cheaply as Zak Crawley and Alex Lees failed to make good starts. As for their bowling combination, the visitors picked three frontline pace bowlers in Chris Woakes, Craig Overton and Mark Wood besides a lone spinner in Jack Leach.

"Historically, this isn't an easy place for England to play" - Joe Root

West Indies v England - 1st Test: Day One

A day before the opening Test at North Sound, the 31-year-old said they will decide the make-up of their bowling attack based on how the wicket changes. Joe Root admitted that England have always found it hard to win in the Caribbean. He stated, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It is important that we see how the wicket changes. It changed in practice yesterday - the amount of water that was on it. It will be interesting to look at it today to see how it has changed. Then we will make a decision off the back of that. Historically, this isn't an easy place for England to play. That is an opportunity for the group - to come away winning would be a huge achievement."

The two sides are currently battling for the Richards-Botham Trophy instead of the traditional Wisden Trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar